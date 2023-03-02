﻿
News / Metro

Relief for parents as maternity hospital creates a family ward for sick newborn babies

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:24 UTC+8, 2023-03-02       0
Parents hoping to be with their unwell newborns can pick Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital's Fengxian District branch where such wards are available.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:24 UTC+8, 2023-03-02       0

Parents wishing to stay with their unwell newborns can go to the Shanghai International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital's Fengxian District branch as the hospital now has such wards for them.

The branch, which opened in September, has to date provided nearly 90,000 outpatient and emergency services and delivered over 1,000 children, allowing rural residents to access high-quality obstetric and gynecological care close to home.

The hospital opened its outpatient clinic for genetic illness consultation, pre-pregnancy, and a newborn infant family ward to improve service and create a chain of prenatal, prematernal, and postnatal care.

Relief for parents as maternity hospital creates a family ward for sick newborn babies
Ti Gong

The family ward that allows parents to stay with their hospitalized newborn baby.

The first patient in the family ward was a 26-year-old mother.

"When the doctors said my baby needed to be hospitalized due to an infection, I was very concerned. Then I learned about the family ward.

"The doctors and nurses have also provided me with a wealth of information and training on baby care," said a woman whose surname was Zhu.

According to Dr Liu Zhiwei, the family ward for newborn babies is a new management format that includes disease diagnosis and treatment, health care, and baby nursing instruction.

"Young parents play an active role in their baby's treatment and care," Liu said.

According to studies, parents' presence, particularly early-stage contact with newborn babies, has a significant impact on children's growth and development.

Previously, newborn babies were hospitalized alone for reasons such as premature birth and neonatal jaundice. The family ward may solve the problem because parents are now permitted to stay with the baby all the time.

During the hospitalization period, doctors will provide training to new parents on topics such as breast feeding, baby skin care, and baby touch.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fengxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     