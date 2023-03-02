Tourism ministry endorses Yuyuan art and lifestyle block

Changning District's Yuyuan art and lifestyle block has been listed as a national-level tourism and leisure block by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The block at the heart of Yuyuan Road's historic and cultural district is a shining example of urban renewal.

At this century-old historical and cultural block, a number of art venues and small shops are concentrated, fusing culture, art and lifestyle.

It is also the former home of missile and space scientist Qian Xuesen.

It captures the essence of local culture and tourism innovation, as well as historical significance.

Leyou Shanghai

Every year, a variety of cultural and artistic events are held at the block.



The second batch lists 57 blocks.

Tourist and recreation areas must have distinct cultural and regional characteristics as well as functions such as tourism, cultural experiences and public services.

These areas must also provide sightseeing, catering, entertainment, shopping, lodging and leisure.

According to the criteria for such blocks released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the National Development and Reform Commission of China, the accommodations together can meet the tourism and leisure demands of tourists and residents.