﻿
News / Metro

Sanxingdui artifacts expected to be seen in Shanghai under a new pact

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:21 UTC+8, 2023-03-03       0
Shanghai Museum's east branch will host an exhibition of Sanxingdui Ruins artifacts from southwest China's Sichuan Province later this year.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:21 UTC+8, 2023-03-03       0

The east branch of Shanghai Museum will exhibit artifacts from Sanxingdui Ruins from southwest China's Sichuan Province later this year, revealing ancient Shu Kingdom's Sanxingdui and Jinsha cultures.

The Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism and the Sichuan Province Department of Culture and Tourism signed a strategic cooperation agreement on Thursday in Shanghai.

The Shanghai Museum's east branch, which is under construction in the Pudong New Area, will host the exhibition. No date for the exhibition has been set so far.

The pact mandates comprehensive collaboration in culture, tourism and relics.

Authorities said Shanghai and Sichuan have deep connections and complementary cultural and tourist resources, indicating greater cooperation possibilities.

The agreement will strengthen collaboration on cultural relic protection, promote Yangtze River civilization archeological studies, conduct cooperative archaeological research, and host cultural relic displays.

Cultural exchange, talent training, as well as cultural and tourism market management will all be part of the partnership.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Pudong
Shanghai Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     