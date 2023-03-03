Sanxingdui artifacts expected to be seen in Shanghai under a new pact

Shanghai Museum's east branch will host an exhibition of Sanxingdui Ruins artifacts from southwest China's Sichuan Province later this year.

The east branch of Shanghai Museum will exhibit artifacts from Sanxingdui Ruins from southwest China's Sichuan Province later this year, revealing ancient Shu Kingdom's Sanxingdui and Jinsha cultures.

The Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism and the Sichuan Province Department of Culture and Tourism signed a strategic cooperation agreement on Thursday in Shanghai.

The Shanghai Museum's east branch, which is under construction in the Pudong New Area, will host the exhibition. No date for the exhibition has been set so far.

The pact mandates comprehensive collaboration in culture, tourism and relics.

Authorities said Shanghai and Sichuan have deep connections and complementary cultural and tourist resources, indicating greater cooperation possibilities.

The agreement will strengthen collaboration on cultural relic protection, promote Yangtze River civilization archeological studies, conduct cooperative archaeological research, and host cultural relic displays.

Cultural exchange, talent training, as well as cultural and tourism market management will all be part of the partnership.