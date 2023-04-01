Monkeying around at Shanghai Wild Animal Park

Get ready to encounter a group of animal cubs at Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area.

Black bear cubs, staying at "infant nurseries," are now moving about.

Following animal keepers, they are curiously exploring the world.

A pair of chimpanzee babies are active all the time. They like playing on slides and riding a wood horse.

They are fed with apple paste, which is the favorite of the male cub.

The Manchurian Tiger cub is energetic and likes playing games.