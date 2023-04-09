Jing'an cultural events popular with expats and locals

A variety of cultural events have been held over the weekend at the Jing'an District Culture Center as part of the 2023 Shanghai Citizens Art Festival.

Ti Gong

A row of hanfu clothing was prepared for people to try on and experience what's it like to be a Chinese ancient. People were also able to discover the aesthetics of traditional Chinese tea art and the delights of the popular ancient Chinese game of touhu (arrow-throwing).

They also drew on vinyl records, made pankou (frog fastener and button on cheongsam) under the guide of skilled craftsman, enjoyed live jazz and Peking Opera performance, among more activities.

Sheng Qinjuan, director of the culture center, told Shanghai Daily that currently the center opens 9am to 9pm and provides an array of cultural classes and activities free of charge or far below the market prices such as oil painting, baking, yoga, DIY handicrafts.

"We hope to provide cultural experiences at people's doorstep and cover all age groups so as to truly become a district's culture center," she said.

