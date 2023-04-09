﻿
News / Metro

Jing'an cultural events popular with expats and locals

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:21 UTC+8, 2023-04-09       0
A variety of cultural events have been held over the weekend at the Jing'an District Culture Center as part of the 2023 Shanghai Citizens Art Festival.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:21 UTC+8, 2023-04-09       0
Jing'an cultural events popular with expats and locals
Ti Gong

An expat tries on traditional Chinese hanfu clothing.

A variety of cultural events have been held over the weekend at the Jing'an District Culture Center as part of the 2023 Shanghai Citizens Art Festival.

A row of hanfu clothing was prepared for people to try on and experience what's it like to be a Chinese ancient. People were also able to discover the aesthetics of traditional Chinese tea art and the delights of the popular ancient Chinese game of touhu (arrow-throwing).

Jing'an cultural events popular with expats and locals
Ti Gong

Expats learn how to make pankou.

They also drew on vinyl records, made pankou (frog fastener and button on cheongsam) under the guide of skilled craftsman, enjoyed live jazz and Peking Opera performance, among more activities.

Sheng Qinjuan, director of the culture center, told Shanghai Daily that currently the center opens 9am to 9pm and provides an array of cultural classes and activities free of charge or far below the market prices such as oil painting, baking, yoga, DIY handicrafts.

"We hope to provide cultural experiences at people's doorstep and cover all age groups so as to truly become a district's culture center," she said.

Jing'an cultural events popular with expats and locals
Ti Gong

A woman tries plays touhu.

Jing'an cultural events popular with expats and locals
Ti Gong

A boy makes pour-over coffee.

Jing'an cultural events popular with expats and locals
Ti Gong

Flower arrangement class.

Jing'an cultural events popular with expats and locals
Ti Gong

A father and a son paint on a vinyl record.

Jing'an cultural events popular with expats and locals
Ti Gong

A live music performance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     