﻿
'All-in-one' gastrointestinal endoscope showcased

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  12:38 UTC+8, 2023-04-09
Local medical experts are actively involving in medical appliance development and domestic industrialization.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  12:38 UTC+8, 2023-04-09       0
'All-in-one' gastrointestinal endoscope showcased
Xinhua

Dr Zhou Pinghong from Zhongshan Hospital demonstrates the "all-in-one" equipment during the surgery, which was livestreamed at the symposium for experts from home and abroad.

Medical experts in Shanghai are actively involving in medical appliance development.

An equipment developed by experts from Fudan University and Zhongshan Hospital was shown at the Shanghai International Symposium of Endoscopology and the Sino-Japan ESD Summit in the city on Saturday.

Dr Zhou Pinghong from Zhongshan Hospital demonstrated a surgery using the set of self-developed equipment with all functions required for gastrointestinal endoscopy.

Previously, doctors had to use various medical appliances to fulfill different operations, but this "all-in-one" equipment can achieve all functions of marking, cutting, exfoliating, polyp removing and blood clotting.

It is the first such equipment in the world, experts said.

Gastrointestinal endoscopy is becoming popular in the nation due to the improvement of medical technology and the public's rising awareness. The detection rate of tumor in the digestive system has increased greatly.

Early and regular intervention and treatment can greatly improve patient's life quality, reduce financial burden and save medical resources.

The latest version of clinical guidance was also released at Saturday's symposium to promote new theory, new technology and new experiences as well as regulating clinical practice.

'All-in-one' gastrointestinal endoscope showcased
Ti Gong

The equipment is the first of its kind in the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Zhongshan Hospital
﻿
