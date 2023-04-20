﻿
BMW MINI apologizes for alleged discrimination at Shanghai auto show

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  18:24 UTC+8, 2023-04-20
A video widely circulating online has ignited allegations of discriminatory treatment between Chinese and foreign visitors at the BMW MINI booth during the ongoing Auto Shanghai.
A video widely circulating online has ignited allegations of discriminatory treatment between Chinese and foreign visitors at the BMW MINI booth during the ongoing Auto Shanghai.

Two staff members at the MINI booth are seen refusing to give ice cream to Chinese visitors, citing they had been given out, at the ongoing Auto Shanghai.

A few seconds later, a foreign visitor is given an ice cream, according to the viral video.

In the video shot on Wednesday, a man claimed that he witnessed MINI staff members denying free ice cream to Chinese visitors, citing that they had already been given out. However, the same staffer handed an ice cream to a foreign visitor within a few seconds.

When the video taker asked for ice cream, he was informed that the quantity was limited and was only available to individuals with overseas accounts. But the staff did not clarify what those accounts exactly were.

The video shows at least five or six foreigners eating ice cream close to the MINI booth.

The person recording the video has questioned whether MINI was providing preferential treatment to foreign visitors over local Chinese.

MINI China apologizes for the incident on Weibo on Thursday.

On Thursday, MINI China issued an apology on its Weibo account for any offense caused due to the lack of meticulous internal management and staff negligence.

"We are now reflecting on ourselves and improving our management, enhancing internal training, striving to provide every customer with excellent service and experiences," the statement read.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
