﻿
News / Metro

Visually impaired shining on stage and in life

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:48 UTC+8, 2023-04-22       0
A special concert was performed on Friday night, when members of the Meiaironghe Art Troupe, whose members are mainly visually impaired, took to the stage.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:48 UTC+8, 2023-04-22       0
SSI ļʱ

Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Cai Wenjun.

Visually impaired shining on stage and in life
Dong Jun / SHINE

The Meiaironghe Art Troupe, whose members are mainly visually impaired, performs at Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital.

A special concert was presented at Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital on Friday night, when members of the Meiaironghe Art Troupe, whose members are mainly visually impaired, sang songs, played instruments and recited poems on stage.

In a break from cliched impressions that disabled people are usually introverted and poor in communication, these children and young people are confident, outgoing and happy.

They laughed and sang loudly, cheering up the audience. A female audience member even cried when five troupe members sang a cappella "Giving Me A Kiss." Their optimism, happiness and love impressed everyone in the room.

The charity concert was to raise awareness of eye health and vision protection, organizers said.

The hospital also made donation to the art troupe to support its development.

"I was deeply moved by these children and young people, who were enjoying themselves so much on the stage," said Li Xiuming, chief executive officer of Ai'er Eye Group Shanghai Region.

"Through this event, we want more people and organizations to realize the difficulty of visually impaired people in life, work and study, and give them more support like the set-up and maintenance of blind tracks, development of a special app for blind people and other friendly policies for blind people and guide dogs."

"The art troupe opens a window not only for the blind but also for others," said Li Minzhong, director of the Meiaironghe Art Troupe and a visually impaired person.

"Visually impaired people have limited social connection. Their disability and the difficulty in going out and in learning the latest information and skills due to blindness prevent visually impaired people from making friends and finding good jobs.

"So we established this troupe to give blind children and young people a platform to learn art and perform on the stage and for other people to know about us. It is not just a stage for art but a stage for life. We hope the troupe can serve as a bridge between blind people and the society."

Visually impaired shining on stage and in life
Dong Jun / SHINE

Chinese lute and guitar are no difficulty for them while playing a song of Jay Chou.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     