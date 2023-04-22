﻿
Children celebrate World Earth Day at Shanghai Zoo

Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:52 UTC+8, 2023-04-22
A raft of activities marked the 54th World Earth Day at Shanghai Zoo in Changning District on Saturday.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Children experiment with painting an old tire.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Gemstones and fossils attracted youngsters.

A raft of activities marked the 54th World Earth Day at Shanghai Zoo in Changning District on Saturday including the re-use of waste tires, graffiti, a bazaar and a promotional campaign to raise public awareness against the feeding of animals with snacks.

The zoo launched a nature notes solicitation activity on Saturday and some works will be displayed to raise public awareness of nature protection.

It is collecting vlogs about wildlife as well.

The zoo received 500 waste tires from the public, and these will be used for animals to play.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A giant bunny is popular.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Plant identification

Volunteers and art students beautified walls inside the zoo with graffiti.

The zoo said it will conduct renewal projects from time to time with the participation of the public.

Its volunteer team that reminds visitors not to feed animals will be expanded.

A number of plant-related interactive activities such as amber tree making and charitable bazaars were hosted.

Environmental protection activities were held as well.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Fun with paints

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors were treated to a performance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Changning
Shanghai Zoo
