Children celebrate World Earth Day at Shanghai Zoo

A raft of activities marked the 54th World Earth Day at Shanghai Zoo in Changning District on Saturday including the re-use of waste tires, graffiti, a bazaar and a promotional campaign to raise public awareness against the feeding of animals with snacks.

The zoo launched a nature notes solicitation activity on Saturday and some works will be displayed to raise public awareness of nature protection.

It is collecting vlogs about wildlife as well.

The zoo received 500 waste tires from the public, and these will be used for animals to play.

Volunteers and art students beautified walls inside the zoo with graffiti.

The zoo said it will conduct renewal projects from time to time with the participation of the public.

Its volunteer team that reminds visitors not to feed animals will be expanded.

A number of plant-related interactive activities such as amber tree making and charitable bazaars were hosted.

Environmental protection activities were held as well.

