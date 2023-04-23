﻿
News / Metro

Exhibition details life of modern medical education advocate

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:47 UTC+8, 2023-04-23       0
A free exhibition commemorating the 140th anniversary of the birth of Dr F. C. Yen, a leading medical educator and public health expert, has opened.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:47 UTC+8, 2023-04-23       0

A free exhibition commemorating the 140th anniversary of the birth of Dr F. C. Yen, a leading medical educator and public health expert, opened at Jiefang Daily on Sunday.

Yen was a pioneer in boosting modern medical education in China. He created China's first joint venture senior medical education facility – Xiangya Medical School, the first Chinese-founded medical college – National Medical College of Shanghai, the first Chinese-controlled medical association – Chinese Medical Association.

He also called for donations to set up China's own medical centers, which founded many key hospitals including Shanghai's Zhongshan Hospital, Huashan Hospital and Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital.

With a medical education in the West, Yen had a modern theory on the introduction of Western medicine, disease prevention and public health more than a century ago. He boosted and promoted a human-center medical service principle.

During a public speech in 1924 he called for the setting up of a leading medical center in China.

"The conclusion has long been reached that Western medicine must be popularized and be made an indigenous practice in China, not by foreign but by Chinese doctors," he said.

Exhibition details life of modern medical education advocate
Ti Gong

The QR code for a reservation.

Info

Time: 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday

Venue: A2 Exhibition Hall of Jiefang Daily

Address: No. 816 Yan'an Road M. in Jing'an District

Admission: free (reservation required)

Exhibition details life of modern medical education advocate
Ti Gong

Medical experts and health officials are among the first batch of visitors at the exhibition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Zhongshan Hospital
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     