Exhibition details life of modern medical education advocate

A free exhibition commemorating the 140th anniversary of the birth of Dr F. C. Yen, a leading medical educator and public health expert, opened at Jiefang Daily on Sunday.

Yen was a pioneer in boosting modern medical education in China. He created China's first joint venture senior medical education facility – Xiangya Medical School, the first Chinese-founded medical college – National Medical College of Shanghai, the first Chinese-controlled medical association – Chinese Medical Association.

He also called for donations to set up China's own medical centers, which founded many key hospitals including Shanghai's Zhongshan Hospital, Huashan Hospital and Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital.

With a medical education in the West, Yen had a modern theory on the introduction of Western medicine, disease prevention and public health more than a century ago. He boosted and promoted a human-center medical service principle.

During a public speech in 1924 he called for the setting up of a leading medical center in China.

"The conclusion has long been reached that Western medicine must be popularized and be made an indigenous practice in China, not by foreign but by Chinese doctors," he said.

Ti Gong

Info

Time: 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday

Venue: A2 Exhibition Hall of Jiefang Daily

Address: No. 816 Yan'an Road M. in Jing'an District

Admission: free (reservation required)