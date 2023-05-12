﻿
Shanghai trade union representatives to host congress

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:54 UTC+8, 2023-05-12       0
Delegates to the 15th Congress of the Shanghai General Trade Union, which will be held in the city from May 15 to 17, will debate and examine the city's future.
Over 800 representatives from various industries will attend the 15th Congress of the Shanghai General Trade Union, which will be held from May 15 to 17, for ideas of better working conditions that may help further spur the city's growth.

The 830 union representatives have grassroots workers accounting for 83.5 percent, the trade union said on Friday.

Women account for 45.5 percent of the total, with members from the post-1980s generation accounting for 187, or 22.5 percent.

According to the trade union, 9.2 percent of the delegates are migrant workers or those working in emerging sectors.

In the last five years, 132 health-care spots and 71 fitness stations for employees have been established at industrial parks or office buildings in the city.

The city has also honored 683 workers as "Shanghai Craftsmen."

