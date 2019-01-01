Sailboat teams from around world race out of Wusongkou port

Sailboats captained by the world's elite racers competed at the Mouth of Yangtze River over the weekend.

Sailboats captained by the world's elite racers competed at the Mouth of Yangtze River over the weekend, bringing crowds back to the city's cruise liner port in north Baoshan District.

The 2023 Shanghai Cruise Port International Regatta was launched at the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal on Saturday morning.

Twenty sail boating teams both from home and abroad are competing and showing off sailing skills near the East China Sea during the two-day regatta.

The world's leading sailboat competitors from the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Belgium, Canada, Ukraine and Israel, strove against each other and their domestic counterparts.

They will race along the waterway covering 600,000 square meters in the downstream of the cruise liner port during the two day competition. The winning teams will be decided on Sunday.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The event is part of Baoshan's efforts to develop yacht and rowboat sports along the Yangtze River waterfront in addition to cruise liner tourism.

The regatta is expected to promote sailboat sports to local citizens, while showcasing Baoshan and Shanghai's achievements in urban development and ecological protection to the world, according to the district government.

The district has launched the Baoshan Water Sports Center at the cruise liner port to promote water sports among citizens and tourists.

The Wusongkou port is an ideal site for sailboat regatta because it has rapid flows and strong winds throughout the year. People can closely watch the races at the cruise terminals and the nearby Paotaiwan Wetland Park, the district government said.

The regatta was initiated in 2019 and held the second session in 2021. The event has attracted about 150 competitors from more than 10 countries and nations.