3D blood donation ambassador 'Shen Xian' unveiled

Local health authorities unveiled the nation's first 3D cartoon image of blood donation ambassador "Shen Xian" on Sunday.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Blood donation ambassador "Shen Xian."

To boost blood donation and celebrate World Blood Donor Day next month, local health authorities unveiled the nation's first 3D cartoon image of blood donation ambassador "Shen Xian" on Sunday.

With the image of a "blood-drop baby," the cartoon image is expected to attract more young people to give blood, said officials from the Shanghai Blood Administration Office.

Nearly 380,000 people donated blood in the city in 2021, with a 15 per 1,000 donation rate. Though the rate is higher than the national level, it is lower than the standard recommended by WHO as 20 per 1,000, especially with the high clinical demand of the city.

A series of campaigns and events will be launched from now to World Blood Donor Day on June 14 to encourage more people to give blood.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
