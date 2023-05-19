﻿
News / Metro

Second wave of COVID-19 sees mainly mild cases

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:01 UTC+8, 2023-05-19       0
People with a second infection usually have less serious symptoms than the first time and the duration of the infection is also shorter.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:01 UTC+8, 2023-05-19       0

Infectious disease experts in Shanghai said the city is undergoing a second wave of COVID-19 infections, however, patients' symptoms are much milder, with more abundant medical sources; there are very few serious cases or deaths.

The patients include those who are infected for both the first and second time. People with second infection usually have less serious symptoms than the first time and the duration is also shorter.

Dr Zhang Wenhong from Huashan Hospital, director of the National Center for Infectious Disease, said the first people to test positive in this round were those who were not infected previously.

"Though we are still in this round of infection and the wave may last for a long time, it won't cause serious effects to life," he said on Thursday.

"The management of COVID-19 will gradually become the same as with flu. That means vulnerable people like the elderly and people at high risk like medical staff are encouraged to receive vaccinations regularly," he said.

According to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, reports of COVID-positive cases started to rise from late April, and were especially high the first week after the May Day holiday. The rising tendency has slowed in the recent week and monitoring found most cases are mild.

CDC officials said certain regions may see a continuous increase of COVID patients, while there is scant possibility of a nationwide pandemic causing huge drains on medical or social operations.

Dr Hu Bijie from Zhongshan Hospital's infectious disease department said the number of patients presenting with fevers had dropped recently and most of them had only mild symptoms like fever and throat ache.

"People with second infection usually have milder symptoms than the first one. But vulnerable people like the elderly and those with chronic diseases should be alert, as they are more likely to develop serious symptoms. Such people should do a nucleic acid test in time if they develop symptoms like fever or if family members are infected with COVID-19, and take anti-viral medicine early."

Second wave of COVID-19 sees mainly mild cases
Ti Gong

Dr Liu Danwei, director of the respiratory disease department of Shanghai Yida Hospital, talks to a patient with throat pain.

Dr Liu Danwei, director of the respiratory disease department of Shanghai Yida Hospital, said not all patients with throat ache have COVID-19 and people should visit the hospital for diagnosis and proper treatment.

"The upper respiratory tract and throat work like a door for the body. No matter whether it is an infection of bacteria, COVID-19 or flu, people can suffer throat pain. The key is to identify what type of infection it is and receive appropriate treatment. People should also maintain good personal hygiene by hand-washing, keeping good indoor ventilation and wearing a mask in crowded places," Liu said.

She said there had also been a round of upper respiratory infections featuring acute pharyngitis recently due to frequent gatherings and strong workloads.

"In most patients with pharyngitis it is related to the common cold and a small amount are caused by COVID-19 and flu. Spring is the peak season for respiratory disease, because of huge traffic flow during the May Day holiday and the fatigue after the holiday and overtime work also influence immunity."

Doctors said people should not judge that they are infected with COVID-19 simply based on throat pain. COVID-19 infections usually also cause fever, coughing and soreness all over the body. If experiencing such symptoms, people can go to medical facilities for testing and to receive targeted treatment.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     