International training centers provide backbone for surgical tool

  21:27 UTC+8, 2023-05-20       0
Local medical experts will partner with expatriate medical facilities to promote a locally developed innovative spinal endoscopy surgical tool.
  21:27 UTC+8, 2023-05-20

Medical experts in Shanghai will partner with foreign facilities and medics to set up training centers abroad to promote a locally developed innovative spinal endoscopy surgical tool.

The tool allows doctors to perform minimally invasive operations more effectively.

So far, the equipment has been promoted nationwide and granted patents in 15 countries, and will receive CE Marking soon, experts told an international forum on new minimally invasive technology for spinal surgery in Shanghai on Saturday.

"We have established multiple training centers in China, and 50 to 100 more domestic hospitals are expected to adopt the new equipment this year," said Dr He Shisheng from Shanghai 10th People's Hospital, the major developer of the new surgical system and method.

Ti Gong

Doctors from Shanghai 10th People's Hospital demonstrate the innovative surgical tool.

"Some foreign experts participating in today's forum expressed strong interest to our equipment and invited us to set up training centers and demonstrate surgery in their hospitals."

Almost all current minimally invasive devices are developed by Western countries, and there are few innovative equivalents from China. This set of equipment is one of a few fully domestically developed tools, Dr He said.

Traditional spinal endoscopy accesses a small space that only allows doctors to use special equipment for simple surgery, so He's team spent more than five years developing a V-shaped bichannel spinal endoscopy instrument. It is the world's first such tool offering two surgical routes.

"The system allows doctors to carry out more complicated operations, improve patients safety and reduce surgical trauma," he said.

"We will launch an international conference each year to enhance international promotion of our equipment and improve the position of Chinese-made medical equipment."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
