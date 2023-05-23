﻿
Bund fashion show marks beginning of annual customization week

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:08 UTC+8, 2023-05-23
Shanghai's annual haute couture fashion week started on Monday night, shedding light on the talent of fashion designers from Shanghai as well as Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.
﻿
Ti Gong

High fashion costumes are modeled from leading designers from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.

The focus of this year's couture week is on traditional Chinese culture and the "Oriental Beauty of Living", according to the Shanghai International Fashion Federation, the event's organizer.

"This year's event will further explore Shanghai's 'cultural gene,' while introducing the fashion design power of China's southern Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macau to the event," said Xu Xiaoliang, president of the federation and former chief executive of Fosun International.

An "Oriental fashion industry base" was launched in the Yuyuan area at the opening of the event to promote the oriental beauty and luxury lifestyle. Leading designers from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau will be invited to gather at the Yuyuan area.

"This cooperation is a key strategic step of the customization week, which will keep inviting more domestic and global fashion design businesses to participate," said Yin Zi, the vice executive president of the federation.

Ti Gong

The focus of this year's couture week is on traditional Chinese culture and the "Oriental Beauty of Living".

Some outstanding fashions from the event would be displayed at the 2nd World Design Cities Conference this year, she said.

A virtual reality actor named Mona was introduced to the world to serve as the event's promotion ambassador. A new art installation named "A Cloud on the Bund" was be unveiled along the Huangpu River, featuring 2023 pieces of NFT (non-fungible token) digital art collections.

The haute couture week was established in 2014 to help young local fashion designers develop their creative skills. It has become one of the most important fashion events in China and the world.

The fashion event is also part of a series of Double Five Shopping Festival activities designed to further boost consumption and economic recovery.

Ti Gong

A new art installation named "A Cloud on the Bund" is unveiled on the Bund for the customization week.

Ti Gong

A grand fashion show is held on the terrace of the BFC Bund Finance Center on Monday night.

Shanghai's annual haute couture fashion week opened on Monday night on the Bund, showcasing the talent of fashion designers from Shanghai as well as China's southern Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau.

A grand fashion show titled "Star Shining in the East" was held on the terrace of the BFC Bund Finance Center, marking the opening of the 12th Shanghai Customization Week.

The annual event, to promote Shanghai's goal of becoming one of the world's design, fashion and consumption capitals, will be held through May 28 in the wider Yuyuan block between the Yuyuan Garden Malls and the Bund.

A variety of activities including fashion displays, immersive exhibitions, stage dramas, and theme salons will be held in Yuyuan throughout the week.

Source: SHINE
