News / Metro

University graduates urged to consider community service

Community workers shared their experiences with university graduates of the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law at a recruitment event.
Ti Gong

Graduates learn about career prospects in community service.

University graduates are being encouraged to work in communities, contributing their knowledge to grassroots governance and service, in a recruitment promotion event held by the city's civil affairs authorities on Tuesday.

During the event, officials of neighborhood committees, who were born in the 1980s and 1990s, and representatives of Generation-Z community workers shared their experiences with university graduates of the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, both online and offline.

Shanghai has 58,000 registered community workers with an average age of 40, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

They work on the front line of community affairs and contribute their strength and knowledge to community service and management, according to the bureau.

The salary level of community workers in the city has been continuously improving with an increase of 30.3 percent over the past almost four years.

Jiang Rui, director of the bureau, briefed the graduates on recruitment policies, salaries, career development opportunities and the recruitment process for community workers during the event.

Hu Min / SHINE

Graduates attend a community worker recruitment event.

Shanghai has 215 subdistricts, villages and towns; 6,405 neighborhood, village and town committees; and 13,000 residential complexes.

If a city is compared to an organism, communities are regarded as the nerve endings of the organism. The governance of a city starts from the grassroots and community workers serve as a bridge linking the government and residents.

Last year, the bureau conducted two rounds of community worker recruitment, offering 1,678 posts for university graduates and filled 1,097 roles, among whom half were undergraduates.

Their majors included social work, social security, administrative management, financial auditing and computer science.

Graduates play to their major advantages in posts such as project operations and information management, playing an active role in areas such as pandemic prevention, the upgrade of old communities, and other service and management areas, officials said.

The city's civil affairs authorities said they have stepped up efforts to attract outstanding graduates to join the team of community workers and they are winning more recognition from society.

Social development has also put new requirements on community workers, requiring them to be more vigorous and creative; injecting new vitality into new community governance issues such as new business models, employment types, and the improvement of the business environment, officials said.

"Communities provide a platform for university graduates to show themselves to their best and also offer opportunities for growth of the young," Jiang said.

Source: SHINE
﻿
