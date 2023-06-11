Students make waves at Dishui Lake International

Accompanied by the sound of drums, dragon boats compete on beautiful Dishui Lake in Lingang Special Area.

With dragon heads moving forward, hundreds of oars digging into the water, and waves splashing, the dragon boats speed ahead to the sounds of cheering. This was the exciting moment at the Dishui Lake International Student Dragon Boat Invitational on Sunday.



Organized by the Western Returned Scholars Association, eight university teams composed of international students and four company teams competed in the race in Lingang Special Area.

After fierce competition, Shanghai Maritime University, Tongji University and Shanghai Ocean University won the first, second and third place respectively in the university group.

In the enterprise group, the dragon boat teams of New Jincheng International Logistics Co Ltd and MicroPort Shanghai were champion and runner-up respectively.

Austin, a doctoral student at Shanghai Maritime University, told Shanghai Daily that he was happy to represent his school in the race.

"I learned about the traditional Chinese festival when I attended a Chinese culture course in 2015. I learned about the origin of the Dragon Boat Festival, zongzi and the dragon boat race," said Austin from Togo. "I learned a lot of Chinese culture at Maritime University, and have participated in five dragon boat races. Today, we cheered and sweated together, which is very exciting. I love the dragon boat race as a competitive sport."

Alexandra, an international student from Tongji University, said: "I feel the wisdom and power contained in Chinese traditional culture, such as solidarity and cooperation, mutual support, and the pursuit of excellence.

"These values will continue to inspire me to know more international friends and pursue success in my future life."

A dragon boat folk culture experience area was set up on the site, offering visitors a chance to participate in the activities such as screen printing, Chinese fan painting, zongzi (sticky rice dumpling as the traditional Dragon Boat Festival snack) making, and sachet DIY.

The Sunday event is part of the Dishui Lake Wave Breaking Festival. A series of activities, such as dragon boat race, sailing race, and the graduation season for college students, will help accelerate the popularity and vitality of the Lingang Special Area.



This will create a modern coastal city with "international style, futuristic sense, and lake-sea charm, according to Shao Yuping, general manager of Shanghai Gangcheng Development (Group) Co Ltd.

