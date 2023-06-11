Raising awareness of ecology among the young

Activities to raise awareness of ecological protection among students were launched on Sunday to mark the 5th Shanghai Students Festival for Ecology and Environmental Protection.

Ti Gong

A slew of activities to raise awareness of ecological protection among students in the city were launched on Sunday to mark the 5th Shanghai Students Festival for Ecology and Environmental Protection.



The series of events, jointly hosted by 10 government authorities, began at the first Carbon Neutrality Expo, or Shanghai International Carbon Neutrality Expo in Technologies, Products and Achievements, on Sunday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

As a highlight of the festival, a competition soliciting plans and ideas from students on carbon peaking and carbon neutrality was launched.

Students are encouraged to put forward their innovative solutions on energy-saving, carbon reduction, recycling and biodiversity.

Books on ecological civilization education were released during the event.

Ti Gong

Based on the plan to promote green and low-carbon development education by the Shanghai Education Commission, green and low-carbon concepts should be widely included in the education system of the city's schools and universities by 2025.

Majors regarding carbon peaking and carbon neutrality should be set up at relevant universities.

Moreover, schools and universities should take energy-saving and carbon-reduction measures with green transformation targeted.

By 2030, green and low-carbon lifestyle and acts should be widely formed among students in the city and a batch of top-level majors and research institutes with global influence and reputation should be established.

Towards the target, classes by experts from the city's greenery authorities, botanical gardens and research institutes will be delivered on campus.

"Ecological civilization education requires the joint efforts of different sides in the long term," noted Min Hui, deputy director of the city's education commission.