Shanghai's nightlife thrives all over again

Shanghai's nightlife festival is back, with malls, museums, sporting venues, and dining areas packed with people, giving a much-needed boost to the night-time economy.

With the return of the "Shanghai Nightlife Festival," the summer evenings are filled with a frenzied array of shopping, dining, art, literature, and sports.

The nightlife offers a varied range of experiences, from lively night markets to tempting street cuisine, engaging museums to tranquil bookstores, and thrilling sporting activities. It has fueled economic growth and increased consumer spending.

People shop and dine at a mall in Jing'an District in the evening. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A family sets up a tent on the lawn outside a shopping mall in Jing'an District, enjoying the cool breeze of the summer night. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Residents enjoy a live music concert in Suhewan MIXC World in Putuo District. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The art installation "The Infinity Flow" by French artists lights up the nightlife for residents living near Suzhou Creek. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People watch the light show in front of the century-old Mazu Temple, "Tianhou Palace," in Jing'an District. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A woman strolls through the Mirror Hall at the Shanghai Pudong Art Museum. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Many art museums in Shanghai offer evening sessions, allowing citizens to appreciate art after work hours. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Two girls check out a book at the Duoyun Bookstore in the Shanghai Center. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

When some bookstores extend their business hours, some residents choose reading for their nightlife. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The stalls are crowded with people eager to taste a variety of snacks at Sijing Night Market in Songjiang District. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A family shares a serving of grilled squid in the market. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People select skewers. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A glass of smoothie in the marker. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE