Shanghai's nightlife thrives all over again

﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
Jiang Xiaowei
  19:20 UTC+8, 2023-06-27       0
Shanghai's nightlife festival is back, with malls, museums, sporting venues, and dining areas packed with people, giving a much-needed boost to the night-time economy.
With the return of the "Shanghai Nightlife Festival," the summer evenings are filled with a frenzied array of shopping, dining, art, literature, and sports.

The nightlife offers a varied range of experiences, from lively night markets to tempting street cuisine, engaging museums to tranquil bookstores, and thrilling sporting activities. It has fueled economic growth and increased consumer spending.

  • People shop and dine at a mall in Jing'an District in the evening.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A family sets up a tent on the lawn outside a shopping mall in Jing'an District, enjoying the cool breeze of the summer night.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Residents enjoy a live music concert in Suhewan MIXC World in Putuo District.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • The art installation "The Infinity Flow" by French artists lights up the nightlife for residents living near Suzhou Creek.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • People watch the light show in front of the century-old Mazu Temple, "Tianhou Palace," in Jing'an District.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A woman strolls through the Mirror Hall at the Shanghai Pudong Art Museum.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Many art museums in Shanghai offer evening sessions, allowing citizens to appreciate art after work hours.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Two girls check out a book at the Duoyun Bookstore in the Shanghai Center.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • When some bookstores extend their business hours, some residents choose reading for their nightlife.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • The stalls are crowded with people eager to taste a variety of snacks at Sijing Night Market in Songjiang District.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A family shares a serving of grilled squid in the market.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • People select skewers.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A glass of smoothie in the marker.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Boys sweat it out on basketball courts at the Xujiahui Sports Park after sunset.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Soccer lovers play in Xujiahui Sports Park after work.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Follow Us

