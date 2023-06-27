Shanghai's nightlife thrives all over again
With the return of the "Shanghai Nightlife Festival," the summer evenings are filled with a frenzied array of shopping, dining, art, literature, and sports.
The nightlife offers a varied range of experiences, from lively night markets to tempting street cuisine, engaging museums to tranquil bookstores, and thrilling sporting activities. It has fueled economic growth and increased consumer spending.
People shop and dine at a mall in Jing'an District in the evening.Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
A family sets up a tent on the lawn outside a shopping mall in Jing'an District, enjoying the cool breeze of the summer night.Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Residents enjoy a live music concert in Suhewan MIXC World in Putuo District.Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
The art installation "The Infinity Flow" by French artists lights up the nightlife for residents living near Suzhou Creek.Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
People watch the light show in front of the century-old Mazu Temple, "Tianhou Palace," in Jing'an District.Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
A woman strolls through the Mirror Hall at the Shanghai Pudong Art Museum.Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Many art museums in Shanghai offer evening sessions, allowing citizens to appreciate art after work hours.Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Two girls check out a book at the Duoyun Bookstore in the Shanghai Center.Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
When some bookstores extend their business hours, some residents choose reading for their nightlife.Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
The stalls are crowded with people eager to taste a variety of snacks at Sijing Night Market in Songjiang District.Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
A family shares a serving of grilled squid in the market.Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
People select skewers.Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
A glass of smoothie in the marker.Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Boys sweat it out on basketball courts at the Xujiahui Sports Park after sunset.Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Soccer lovers play in Xujiahui Sports Park after work.Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE