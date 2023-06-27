﻿
Market regulator warns about potential risk of popular wax products

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:51 UTC+8, 2023-06-27
Candles without protective screens were judged to be fire hazards by the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.
Chen Xihan

A wax product is being tested on Tuesday

Shanghai's market regulators warned on Tuesday about the dangers of a new type of toys, wax seals, which are becoming popular among teenagers.

The Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation carried out risk assessments on 20 batches of toys and found that candles in 10 batches posed fire threats since they lacked protective screens that could prove deadly to children.

Moreover, the spoons used to melt wax in four batches were made of metal that could hurt the fingers.

Another six batches contained sharp goods such as pins and tweezers with no warnings.

There are two varieties of stamps, with some substituting wax with sugar and allowing users to stamp sugar into various shapes of candies.

Children use these products as toys.

However, there is no regulation yet on the products.

Ti Gong

Sealing the wax

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

