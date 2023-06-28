Shanghai promotes traditional Chinese culture among the young with tricks they love

Shanghai has brought together a number of the city's cultural institutions, making a consolidated effort to promote traditional Chinese culture among the young generation.

Shanghai has stepped up efforts to promote traditional Chinese culture among the young generation.

The Shanghai Consumer Foundation led by the Shanghai Consumer Council announced on Wednesday that it will conduct research and innovation on the promotion of traditional Chinese culture among the young generation, and host a number of public welfare activities during a culture salon.

These will include card games with elements of traditional Chinese culture at communities with the participation of adolescents and elderly residents to enrich their life under cooperation with the Zhejiang Kayou Animation Co.

Ti Gong

The salon gathered Shanghai Museum, Shanghai Library, Shanghai Animation Film Studio, Duoyunxuan and Duoyun Bookstore to discuss the inheritance and development of traditional Chinese culture among the youth and its innovative development, boosting the flourishing development of the culture industry.

"We hope to trigger an interest among adolescents in traditional Chinese culture, joining in the inheritance, protection and development of it, and bridging a platform of cross-over cooperation," said Tang Jiansheng, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai Consumer Council and director general of the Shanghai Consumer Foundation.

The functions of libraries have been expanded to the inheritance and promotion of culture, instead of simply book collection, said Huang Yiwen, an official with the Shanghai Library.

"The development of cultural and creative products is an important approach, injecting modern and fresh elements, and vitality into traditional culture," he said.