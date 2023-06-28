﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai promotes traditional Chinese culture among the young with tricks they love

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:06 UTC+8, 2023-06-28       0
Shanghai has brought together a number of the city's cultural institutions, making a consolidated effort to promote traditional Chinese culture among the young generation.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:06 UTC+8, 2023-06-28       0

Shanghai has stepped up efforts to promote traditional Chinese culture among the young generation.

The Shanghai Consumer Foundation led by the Shanghai Consumer Council announced on Wednesday that it will conduct research and innovation on the promotion of traditional Chinese culture among the young generation, and host a number of public welfare activities during a culture salon.

These will include card games with elements of traditional Chinese culture at communities with the participation of adolescents and elderly residents to enrich their life under cooperation with the Zhejiang Kayou Animation Co.

Shanghai promotes traditional Chinese culture among the young with tricks they love
Ti Gong

A donation to promote the development of traditional Chinese culture among adolescents

The salon gathered Shanghai Museum, Shanghai Library, Shanghai Animation Film Studio, Duoyunxuan and Duoyun Bookstore to discuss the inheritance and development of traditional Chinese culture among the youth and its innovative development, boosting the flourishing development of the culture industry.

"We hope to trigger an interest among adolescents in traditional Chinese culture, joining in the inheritance, protection and development of it, and bridging a platform of cross-over cooperation," said Tang Jiansheng, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai Consumer Council and director general of the Shanghai Consumer Foundation.

The functions of libraries have been expanded to the inheritance and promotion of culture, instead of simply book collection, said Huang Yiwen, an official with the Shanghai Library.

"The development of cultural and creative products is an important approach, injecting modern and fresh elements, and vitality into traditional culture," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     