More trash bins placed at public venues in Shanghai

  20:51 UTC+8, 2023-06-29       0
Shanghai has significantly increased the number of trash bins at public venues following complaints from residents and tourists about the difficulty in finding such bins.
Shanghai has significantly increased the number of trash bins at public venues following complaints from residents and tourists that it's difficult to find a bin to dispose of their waste.

A total of 4,712 new garbage bins have been placed in the city after a guideline on the allocation of trash bins was released early last month, bringing the total number to 44,671, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said on Thursday.

The allocation of garbage bins across the city will be adjusted reasonably and scientifically based on the guideline, the bureau noted.

The adjustment will mainly involve bus stops, metro stations and commercial areas, it said.

The city had 62,000 trash bins in 2019, and the number was cut to 36,000 in 2022 to usher in a low-carbon lifestyle and raise trash-sorting efficiency, leading to complaints from some residents.

Based on the guideline, at least one bin will be placed every 50 meters at tourist attractions, business centers and commercial zones across Shanghai.

People will find a bin every 1,500 square meters at pocket parks or open green spaces, according to the guideline.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
