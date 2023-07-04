Animals at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park beat the heat

With summer temperatures heating up, the animals at Shanghai's parks and zoos are beating the heat with better air conditioning, swimming pools and some special summertime snacks.

Ti Gong

While we are all enjoying air-conditioning amid the scorching temperatures, the animal residents at city parks found plenty of ways to beat the heat.

A summer feast including ice cakes and carrots in the shape of bouquets have been prepared for the giant pandas at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area.

Ti Gong

Penguins are enjoying spray treatment to cool them down.

As the temperatures continue to climb, they will be transferred into a glass room with fans, air-conditioning and sunshades.

They even have a swimming pool.