﻿
News / Metro

Animals at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park beat the heat

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:41 UTC+8, 2023-07-04       0
With summer temperatures heating up, the animals at Shanghai's parks and zoos are beating the heat with better air conditioning, swimming pools and some special summertime snacks.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:41 UTC+8, 2023-07-04       0
Animals at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park beat the heat
Ti Gong

A nice treat

While we are all enjoying air-conditioning amid the scorching temperatures, the animal residents at city parks found plenty of ways to beat the heat.

A summer feast including ice cakes and carrots in the shape of bouquets have been prepared for the giant pandas at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area.

Animals at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park beat the heat
Ti Gong

A summer treat

Penguins are enjoying spray treatment to cool them down.

As the temperatures continue to climb, they will be transferred into a glass room with fans, air-conditioning and sunshades.

They even have a swimming pool.

Animals at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park beat the heat
Ti Gong

A cool summer at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
Shanghai Wild Animal Park
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     