News / Metro

Using Yishan Road Metro transfer channel now a breeze

Eighteen air coolers have been installed in the transfer channel at Yishan Road Metro Station, to the relief of commuters.
A Weibo user's photo of the transfer channel at Yishan Road Metro Station.

Eighteen air coolers have been installed in the transfer channel at Yishan Road Metro Station in Shanghai, to the relief of commuters.

Web users have posted photos of the machines online and welcomed the move by the Metro operator.

The channel, a temporary transfer path between Metro lines 9, 3 and 4, at the bustling downtown station, was widely denounced as a "greenhouse of scorching temperatures" with plastic ceilings but no proper ventilation. Passengers were reportedly enduring temperatures reaching 41 degrees Celsius in the channel, compared with 32.6 degrees outside.

Twenty-four electric fans were installed in the channel amid the sweltering summer weather last month.

The new machines are now working together with the fans to ensure the channel is cool.

Wu Yan, a resident near the station, said she could feel the coolness in the channel when walking from Line 4 to Line 9 on Saturday morning.

"It feels comfortable in the channel although it's hot outside today," she said.

According to Thepaper.cn, the construction of an underpass to solve the interchange problem began last month. The main structure of the underpass is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of next year, according to the enterprise involved in the construction project.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
