Coupons to promote health and fitness consumption

On the occasion of the 15th National Fitness Day, the Shanghai Sports Bureau will issue 5 million yuan (US$697,681) worth of sports vouchers.

Starting on Saturday morning, the vouchers will be available on a "first come, first served" basis on Meituan or Dianping's apps, and the event will run through August 13.

The discount coupons will be eligible at more than 3,000 local sports stores in Shanghai, and are expected to promote general awareness of health and fitness.

In order to meet consumers' more personalized needs, six types of coupons will be available and each consumer will be able to collect three at one time. They can then choose to book sports venues and activities on the applications.

An additional 5 million yuan of subsidies of varying formats will be offered at Meituan for users at over 3,000 sports venues in the city.

Sports lovers can choose from basketball, soccer, swimming, and other popular types of sports including archery, squash and land surfing, and fully embrace the excitement of a sporty summer.

