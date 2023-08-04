﻿
News / Metro

Coupons to promote health and fitness consumption

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:34 UTC+8, 2023-08-04       0
To mark the 15th National Fitness Day, the Shanghai Sports Bureau will issue 5 million yuan (US$697,681) worth of sports vouchers.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:34 UTC+8, 2023-08-04       0

On the occasion of the 15th National Fitness Day, the Shanghai Sports Bureau will issue 5 million yuan (US$697,681) worth of sports vouchers.

Starting on Saturday morning, the vouchers will be available on a "first come, first served" basis on Meituan or Dianping's apps, and the event will run through August 13.

The discount coupons will be eligible at more than 3,000 local sports stores in Shanghai, and are expected to promote general awareness of health and fitness.

In order to meet consumers' more personalized needs, six types of coupons will be available and each consumer will be able to collect three at one time. They can then choose to book sports venues and activities on the applications.

An additional 5 million yuan of subsidies of varying formats will be offered at Meituan for users at over 3,000 sports venues in the city.

Sports lovers can choose from basketball, soccer, swimming, and other popular types of sports including archery, squash and land surfing, and fully embrace the excitement of a sporty summer.

Check http://dpurl.cn/1xjT5X8z for more details.

Coupons to promote health and fitness consumption
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Meituan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     