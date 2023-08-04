﻿
Two C919 aircraft co-fly Shanghai-Chengdu route on China Eastern

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting Chen Nuo
  18:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-04



  

China Eastern Airlines' two C919 aircraft started flying together on the commercial route between Shanghai and Chengdu for the first time on Friday.

The two with flight number MU9197/MU9198 and MU9189/MU9190 operate between Shanghai's Hongqiao International Airport and Chengdu Tianfu International Airport.

Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, the two jetliners make four flights on the routes, with two on the other days of the week.


Ti Gong

Passengers queue to board the C919 flight at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport.

China Eastern operates approximately 38 round-trip flights on the Shanghai-Chengdu route each day, involving four airports in the two cities: Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, Shanghai Pudong International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, and Chengdu Tianfu International Airport.

It is now an important business express line for China Eastern domestically.

China Eastern received the first C919, China's first self-developed narrow-body aircraft, last December. It completed first passenger trip between Hongqiao airport and Beijing Capital International Airport on May 28.

The first C919 has completed 125 commercial flights, topping 360 hours of service time, and carried more than 15,000 passengers.

The second C919 was delivered to the airline on July 16.


Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Hongqiao
Pudong
﻿
