News / Metro

Mobile signals to cover more community parking sites in Shanghai

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:23 UTC+8, 2023-08-03
Shanghai is speeding up mobile network construction and upgrade in over 2,200 underground parking spots in local residential communities, which will offer improved signal coverage.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:23 UTC+8, 2023-08-03       0

Shanghai is speeding up mobile network construction and upgrade in underground parking sites in residential communities, which will offer improved signal coverage in over 2,200 community parking spots citywide, local officials said on Thursday.

This will help solve the problem of lost signal in community parking, especially underground sites, which blocks emergency contacts, charging of electric vehicles and paying and entering through web-linked controls.

Since February, Shanghai has launched mobile network construction and upgrade projects in 2,251 parking sites, especially those with huge traffic. So far, network upgrade has been finished in 1,118 communities, according to the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

The parking signal problems have become "digital obstacles" in Shanghai. The commission has joined hands with telecommunications carriers and district governments to solve the problem, said Zhang Ying, vice chairman of the commission.

Currently, community parking sites in four local street communities in the Pudong New Area, Putuo District and Baoshan District have full mobile signal coverage. The number will hit 30 by the end of 2023, city officials said.

For example, mobile signals cover all community parking sites in the Brilliant City residential complex in Putuo. The neighborhood is one of the most densely populated areas in Shanghai, with 11,600 families and over 50,000 residents.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
Special Reports
