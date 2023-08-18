﻿
More and better staff lounges for city workers

After soliciting opinions, the Shanghai General Trade Union has set up 762 upgraded staff lounges across the city, with a target of 1,400 by the end of this year.
For bus driver Xu Jun, the new staff lounge is a pleasant place to stay amid and after his work.

After parking Bus No.49, Xu takes a short respite at the lounge in the terminal station in Xuhui District. The room on Caoxi Road features a cozy environment with chairs, books, a television set, and fitness facilities.

The rest space for bus drivers has refrigerators and microwave ovens.

Staff used to only have a small room with no appliances except an old refrigerator and a microwave oven. The sofa was low and hard, making it difficult to have a good rest.

Following a two-month upgrade earlier this year based on staff opinions, the lounge has taken on a new look with a clean and tidy environment.

It is now bright and spacious, meeting the requirements of workers for leisure and relaxation.

"When we leave our posts for a short rest, we can enjoy a hot meal, read books, chat with colleagues, take a short nap, or even do some exercise here," said Xu. "It is just like another home for us."

The lounge for bus drivers has comfortable seats on which to relax.

A total of 762 such staff lounges have been set up across the city, with a target of 1,400 by the end of this year, the Shanghai General Trade Union announced on Thursday.

They have mainly been established for medical, bus, Metro and public toilet workers.

The medical workers' lounges are facilities where they can enjoy some leisure activities and ease pressure, while refrigerators and air purifiers are placed at the lounges for subway workers, in consideration of their working environments.

Staff members perform yoga at a lounge.

At the lounges for workers of public toilets, there are electric fans, heaters, electric kettles and even computers.

As a practical deed of the Shanghai General Trade Union this year, the construction and service standards of these lounges were worked out to create cozy and pleasant rest places for city workers.

"The lounges are small, but they reflect a warm touch of the city," said Huang Hong, Party secretary and vice chairperson of the union. "The feedback of employees should be heard to better meet their expectations and demands."

Medical workers read books.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xuhui
