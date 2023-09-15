Customs guidance center launched for Huangpu AEOs

The Huangpu District government and Shanghai Customs jointly launch the city's first certification guidance center for authorized economic operators.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's first certification guidance center for authorized economic operators (AEOs), which can enjoy simplified customs procedures and reduced inspections, was unveiled on downtown Huaihai Road and Xintiandi areas in Huangpu District.

The district government signed a memorandum of cooperation with Shanghai Customs on Friday to jointly launch the "Shanghai Huaihai-Xintiandi Import Trade Promotion Innovation Demonstration Zone AEO Advanced Certification Guidance Center."

China Customs implemented the AEO system in 2008. Enterprises certified under the AEO program enjoy streamlined and preferential management measures from both domestic customs and some international customs authorities, which can largely reduce trade-related costs.

The program has helped to promote the security and efficiency of supply chains for the certified companies and creates a safer and more convenient environment for them to expand trade and investment.

Currently, there are 15 AEO-certified enterprises in Huangpu. The district has been encouraging trading companies to enhance their credit ratings and apply for customs AEO certification, according to the district government.

The city's first AEO certification guidance center will operate under the joint leadership of Shanghai Customs, the city's commerce commission and the Huangpu government.

It will promote and explain the AEO policies and showcase the successful cases of how companies can enhance the customs clearance convenience through AEO certification.

The center will also establish a database of key enterprises applying for AEO certification and offer customized training plans, along with guidance and services.

The global dairy company Saputo and logistic provider Mainfreight have expressed hopes to become a customs AEO enterprise with the assistance of the guidance center, the Huangpu government said.

The landmark commercial hub on Huaihai Road and Xintiandi has been listed as one of China's new national pilot zones for import trade to help further expand the nation's opening-up.

A large number of foreign and domestic trade firms are based in the area, along with some multinational headquarters.