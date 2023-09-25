Qingpu Tourism Festival gears up for the National Day Holiday

The Shanghai Qingpu Culture and Tourism Festival is getting ready for the National Day Holiday with a host of activities and events from camping, to live music and exhibitions.

Ti Gong

Qingpu District is cooking up a culture and tourism feast with nearly 100 offline activities scheduled, unveiling the autumn splendor of the district with abundant tourist attractions and offering an ideal leisure option to residents and tourists for the upcoming National Day holiday.

During the 2023 Shanghai Qingpu Culture and Tourism Festival running through the end of October, people are invited to enjoy a foray into art, exceptional cuisine and a tour through its villages.

A night park lifestyle and music festival is being held at Oriental Green Land, which will be illuminated and turned into a dreamlike fairytale land at night.

Camping activities will be held as well.

A flower culture tourism festival at Huaxin Town is presenting a fantastic floral landscape, while the Jinze Town Jiangnan Culture and Lifestyle Season will unveil the glamour of the ancient town in Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River).

Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden) will host a variety of activities celebrating traditional Chinese culture and gufeng (ancient Chinese style), replicating the life depicted in "A Dream of Red Mansions," one of the four great Chinese classic novels by Cao Xueqin (1715-1763) of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

Activities will also include immersive art events in Zhujiajiao, a jiaobai (wild rice shoots) festival in Liantang Town, the Pandong music session, part of 2023 World Music Asia at Panlong Tiandi, and an autumn flower exhibition at Xunmengyuan Park.

In Zhujiajiao, more than 120 immersive performances will be held with immersive art installations.

For gourmets, a Jiangnan food festival at hotels, restaurants and minsu (Chinese version of B&B) across the district will tempt diners with authentic Jiangnan flavors.

The gourmet delights merging fine dining and local flavors will be cooked up by local and Michelin chefs together.

Malls across Qingpu such as the Bailian Shopping Mall's outlets and Panlong Tiandi will offer deep discounts during the festival.

A culture and tourism bazaar, intangible cultural heritage display, and local folk song performances are also part of the festival.

Qingpu is home to an array of tourist attractions nestled along its dense rivers and lake networks, such as Zhujiajiao and Liantang ancient town, Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden), Qingxi Country Park, and Shanghai Oriental Land.

Ti Gong

Highlights of the festival

Fangxia Village Rustic Coffee Culture Festival

Time: late October

Venue: Zhaoxiang Town



Zhujiajiao Immersive Art Season

Time: late September and early October

Venue: Zhujiajiao Town



Traditional Chinese Opera Performing Week of Yangtze River Delta Region

Time: October 1-7

Venue: Qingpu District Culture Theater



Baihe Food Festival

Time: September 29 - October 6

Venue: Baihe Town



"Bordercrossing – Possibilities and Interactions" exhibition

Time: Through October 8

Venue: Yuz Museum at Panlong Tiandi

