Animation festival kicks off at Changyang Campus in Yangpu

Ti Gong

Classic animation works from China and abroad are being screened to the public at an outdoor lawn of the Changyang Campus in Yangpu District during the inaugural Dunhuang Animation Festival.

The event aims to create a relaxing and joyful atmosphere for both employees on the campus and nearby residents for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, according to the organizers.

As part of the 2023 Shanghai Tourism Festival, the event is co-organized by the campus, the Yangpu Culture and Tourism Bureau and Dunhuang Culture and Tourism Group.

Outstanding animation films from the Dunhuang Animation Week, France's Annecy International Animation Film Festival and classic selection of the Shanghai Animation Film Studio will be screened during the festival through Friday.

Ti Gong

They include the "Little Tadpole Looking for Mom," which drew inspiration from the aquatic creatures depicted by renowned painter Qi Baishi and produced in 1960 by the local studio.

The story follows tadpoles abandoned by their frog mother after hatching. As they grow into tadpoles with tails, they embark on a journey to find their mother.

The short film "The Goose" from France and the Czech Republic tells the story of a young boy who dreams of becoming a famous soccer player and must compete against a goose in his backyard to achieve his goal.

The Changyang Campus was transformed from the historic Donghua cotton mill built in 1920. It is now home to a diverse community of over 300 startup firms, including tech giants like Xiaohongshu, Dewu, and Liulishuo. The average age of their employees is about 28 years old, who have a deep passion for life and the arts, according to the organizers.

The campus will also cooperate with the Dunhuang Culture and Tourism Group to launch the country's only Dunhuang Contemporary Art Museum, which is set to open to the public by the end of 2024.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Dates: Through September 29



Screening schedule: 6:30pm-8pm every day

Venue: Changyang Campus

Admission: Free

Address: 1687 Changyang Road