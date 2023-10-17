Over 5,700 volunteers from home and abroad prepare for the coming CIIE

With this year's CIIE on the way, over 5,700 volunteers from China and abroad are preparing to serve at the expo, doing everything from guidance to emergency rescue assistance.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

With brilliant smiles, passion and determination, over 5,700 young volunteers are ready to welcome guests from home and abroad for the upcoming 6th China International Import Expo.

A total of 5,725 volunteers who are students from 42 universities and colleges took the oath at the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai, the venue of the event, on Tuesday.

Among the volunteers, 15 are foreign students and about 10 percent had volunteer experience in past CIIEs.

CIIE volunteers are nicknamed "little leaves" after the clover-shaped National Exhibition and Convention Center.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

They will provide a range of voluntary services such as on-the-spot guidance and consultation, guest contact and reception, exhibition registration and management, news releases, transportation, statistics, and medical treatment and emergency rescue assistance, on 134 posts, according to the Shanghai Youth League.

Training will be conducted for these volunteers to help them get familiar with the venues, service procedures and their duties, officials said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

It's the first time for Zawar Shah, a Pakistani student at Donghua University, to serve at the event.

"It's awesome and honorable for me to attend such an event because it's my first time," he said.

"If Pakistani people come to China, I will be able to help them," he said. "In the future when I graduate, I hope to start my own business here."

"The volunteer spirit involves a lot, from kindness to social responsibility, and it should be a meaningful experience for me," he added.

About 25,000 volunteers have served in the past five expos, and these young volunteers at the CIIE have become a shining highlight of the event, the Youth League Shanghai said.