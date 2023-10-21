Apartment complex for young professionals in culture industry

Shanghai's first talent apartment complex for young professionals in the cultural industry was initiated in Hongkou District on Saturday.

Ti Gong

The inaugural Shanghai Cultural Talent Apartment, known as "Orion," was unveiled at the 11th North Bund Fortune and Culture Forum.

The initiative, a joint effort between the city's publicity department and the Hongkou government, aims to provide support for newcomers to Shanghai's cultural scene.

It mainly serves cultural professionals from both home and abroad who are just beginning their careers in Shanghai.

Hongkou is known as the birthplace of the haipai, or the Shanghai-style culture and a gathering place for cultural luminaries, which attracts many young professionals to pursuit their dreams.

The talent apartment complex at 1053 Dalian Road comprises five buildings with 234 apartments, ranging from 40 to 70 square meters.

These apartments are a mere 10-minute walk from The Hall of the Sun mall and nearby Metro liners. They come equipped with underfloor heating, kitchen appliances, private bathrooms with smart toilets, and an intelligent entry system, making them ready for immediate occupancy.

Furthermore, the apartments are equipped with study rooms, meeting spaces and rooftop gardens, along with cafes, libraries and shared study spaces, all designed to create a living space with a distinctive cultural character and suited to the needs and tastes of cultural talents.

Ti Gong

In the future, Hongkou will encourage the young professionals living in the apartments to become involved in community events, such as performances, exhibitions and academic exchanges.

Meanwhile, during the annual forum, it was revealed that the North Bund has already attracted nearly one-eighth of China's public fund management companies and one-sixth of futures risk management subsidiaries, with a total asset management scale of 8 trillion yuan (US$1.09 trillion yuan).

This has led to the formation of a prominent wealth management hub in North Bund, in addition to the established financial districts of Lujiazui and the Bund.

In the first three quarters of the year, Hongkou recorded a general public budget revenue of 16.841 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.5 percent, ranking the fourth among the central urban districts in terms of total revenue.

The district also saw a substantial growth in the number of newly established enterprises, ranking the second citywide.

During the same period, Hongkou welcomed 1,093 high-level talented personnel from both domestic and international sources, along with 670 overseas students returning to China.

According to the blueprint, the North Bund will boast 18 newly built skyscrapers mor than 180 meters high. Three new landmarks at 320 meters, 380 meters and 480 meters will create an iconic skyline on the west bank of the Huangpu River.

The forum, which was initiated in 2011 on the North Bund, aims to drive the integrated development of the financial and cultural businesses.