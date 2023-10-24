Chinese missions do away with online visa appointment requirement

Chinese embassies in more than ten countries have stopped online visa appointments in favor of walk-in visa application services as of today.

Starting today, the Chinese embassies in more than 10 countries, including major destinations such as the United States, United Kingdom, South Korea, Italy, New Zealand, and Singapore, will cease online visa appointments in favor of walk-in visa application services.

This allows visitors to walk into the embassies and consulates and apply for a visa during their operating hours.

However, it is still advised to complete the application form online in advance to avoid crowds at visa application venues.

According to an announcement by the Chinese embassy in the United States last Thursday, the Chinese embassy and consulates in the United States would begin offering visa appointment-free applications on October 23 to make it easier for foreign visitors to visit China.

There is no requirement for the visa applicant to make an online appointment after entering the China Online Visa Application (COVA) system and completing the form.

The applicant can simply go to the embassy or consulate's office and submit the application together with the visa application documents.

With the adoption of appointment-free applications, the number of applicants visiting embassies and consulates may increase dramatically in a short period of time, resulting in extended wait times.

After entering the venue, applicants should follow the staff's instructions, go through security screening, acquire a number, and wait for their call.

Applicants who have already completed online bookings and submitted their applications within the reservation date's matching time frame may be prioritized with the reservation voucher.

The Chinese Embassy and Consulates in South Korea also announced on Thursday that they would cancel all Chinese visa appointments starting October 23 to improve visa processing and facilitate exchanges between China and South Korea on their website.

People can apply at their visa application service centers anytime between 9am and 3pm on working days.

Applicants with an appointment after October 23 can submit their application at the visa center.

To streamline on-site approval, applicants should complete the application form on the Chinese Visa Application Service Center website (https://bio.visaforchina.org/SEL4_ZH/) and verify the information.

Visa processing times and fees remain unchanged.

For specific application procedures for Chinese visas, people can go to http://kr.china-embassy.gov.cn/lsfw/hzlxzyw/zgqz/202301/t20230110_11005068.htm



The Chinese Consulate General in Milan said Italians applying for a Chinese visa at the Chinese Visa Application Service Center in Rome, Milan, or Florence no longer need an appointment.

Before visiting the visa center, applicants should check the latest visa application notice on the official website, fill out the form online, print it, and carry all the papers.

Visas may expire early if applied for too early. Apply for the visa one month before entering China.

Rome Visa Center official website address and email: https://www.visaforchina.cn/ROM2_ZH/, romacentre@visaforchina.org



Milan Visa Center official website address and email: https://www.visaforchina.cn/MIL2_ZH/index.shtml, milancentre@visaforchina.org

Florence Visa Center official website address and email: https://www.visaforchina.cn/FLR2_ZH/index.shtml, florencecenter@visaforchina.org

Indonesia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, and Angola are the other countries where the Chinese embassies and consulates have implemented the new rule.

Chinese embassies in Afghanistan and Iran have already canceled online visa applications from Oct 22.





