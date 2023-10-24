Shanghai Disneyland set to open Zootopia on December 20

The world's first Zootopia-themed land will open at Shanghai Disneyland on December 20.

Shanghai Disney Resort announced today that Shanghai Disneyland will unveil the world's first Zootopia-themed land on December 20.

Based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios animated feature, Zootopia will create a dynamic metropolis that immerses guests in a holistic experience at every touchpoint and brings characters to life through innovative entertainment.

A new attraction, "Zootopia: Hot Pursuit," will be released during the opening.

Guests can "hop on" the trackless ride system-powered all-terrain cruiser for an action-packed pursuit through Zootopia's districts, unique themed entertainment experiences, and interactions with characters.

Zootopia Park Apartments' windows will feature animal residents interacting with each other and guests.

Shop at Fashions by Fru Fru, Zootopia's most famous fashionista, or dine at the land's casual walk-up restaurants.

Guests will be encouraged to identify their favorite Zootopia animal residents.

Ti Gong