﻿
News / Metro

Qingpu boosts efforts to ensure security for CIIE

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:31 UTC+8, 2023-10-26       0
Intelligent technologies like front-ended sensing devices and "screen walls" have been adopted to ensure security around the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:31 UTC+8, 2023-10-26       0
Qingpu boosts efforts to ensure security for CIIE
Ti Gong

Security volunteers in full gear near the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue for the 6th China International Import Expo in suburban Qingpu District.

Shanghai's Qingpu District is bolstering efforts to ensure a secure environment for the 6th China International Import Expo, which will run from November 5 to 10.

Intelligent technologies such as front-ended sensing devices and "screen walls" have been adopted to ensure security around the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the expo venue in the suburban district, Qingpu officials said.

Drills have been conducted with rapid emergency handling mechanism in place. A joint working mechanism involving the police, court and procuratorate near the center has been implemented to handle cases efficiently.

In addition, some 11 special groups have been assembled to participate in the preparation and support for the expo.

More than 1,300 volunteers have entered over 380 risk-preventing sites in advance to take part in security patrol and risk inspection.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     