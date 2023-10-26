Qingpu boosts efforts to ensure security for CIIE

Intelligent technologies like front-ended sensing devices and "screen walls" have been adopted to ensure security around the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Ti Gong

Shanghai's Qingpu District is bolstering efforts to ensure a secure environment for the 6th China International Import Expo, which will run from November 5 to 10.

Intelligent technologies such as front-ended sensing devices and "screen walls" have been adopted to ensure security around the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the expo venue in the suburban district, Qingpu officials said.

Drills have been conducted with rapid emergency handling mechanism in place. A joint working mechanism involving the police, court and procuratorate near the center has been implemented to handle cases efficiently.

In addition, some 11 special groups have been assembled to participate in the preparation and support for the expo.

More than 1,300 volunteers have entered over 380 risk-preventing sites in advance to take part in security patrol and risk inspection.