Xujing Town beefs up security with volunteers at the CIIE venue

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:35 UTC+8, 2023-10-27       0
Xujing Town has beefed up security at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) with 1,000-plus volunteers ahead of CIIE.
Ti Gong

Two security volunteers at a gas station in Xujing

District officials announced on Friday that Xujing Town in Qingpu District, which houses the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), has moved into top gear to secure the 6th China International Import Expo with 1,000-plus security volunteers and round-the-clock patrols.

Five Metro stations, 185 bus stops, four commercial areas, four petrol stations, four hospitals, and a water plant will be under a round-the-clock watch. Potential threat groups are being screened.

Potential risks related to labor and financial issues are also being dealt with.

Ti Gong

Volunteers at a Metro station outside the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Over 1,500 surveillance cameras have been placed in public spaces across more than 90 villages, 22 office buildings, and hospitals as part of a smart social security prevention and control network.

To address security emergencies, a swift response mechanism is in place. Patrols and security promotions are being carried out by about 1,300 volunteers at 381 strategic locations.

"It's my fifth time serving the expo as a security volunteer, and we are building up a defense line to ensure the success of the expo," Chen Juan said. "I feel honored to be a part of the grand event."

Ti Gong

Two volunteers patrol a residential complex in Xujing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
Special Reports
