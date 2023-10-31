﻿
Clean and green Shanghai spruced up for CIIE

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:05 UTC+8, 2023-10-31       0
Shanghai has been fully spruced up for the 6th China International Import Expo with a beautiful, green, clean and tidy environment in place for the November 5-10 mega event.
Dong Jun / SHINE

The south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue for the 6th China International Import Expo in suburban Qingpu District, is fully spruced up.

The city has been fully spruced up for the 6th China International Import Expo with a beautiful, green, clean and tidy environment in place.

Shanghai has been decorated with 46,000 sets of flower boxes and the sanitation environment of 93 metro stations has been enhanced for the November 5-10 expo, the city's greenery and public sanitation bureau announced on Tuesday.

Floral landscapes have been created at major passages and areas near the city's two airports and railway stations.

At the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue of the CIIE in suburban Qingpu District, the floral landscape creating an effect of cloud mountain, terraced field and flower sea, river and a modern city garden is ready to wow guests from home and abroad.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A staffer at work

"We have highlighted the use of red flowers to enhance the atmosphere this year, and also beefed up efforts on the cleaning work to welcome guests with a tidy and orderly environment," Wang Yongwen, director of the public sanitation management department of the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau, explained.

"This year, we have increased the number of guarantee staffers and improved the quality of floral landscapes," Wang added. "More green-energy sanitation vehicles have been put into operation under a green-development-oriented approach."

Dong Jun / SHINE

It's flowers and flags at the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

The number of flowers on the Luban Overpass, the Huqingping Overpass and at the Hongqiao Transportation Hub has been increased.

Landscape light facilities in the Hongqiao International Business District as well as 14 bridges on the Suzhou Creek and key areas like Xujiahui and Nanjing Rd E. have been improved.

So far, 96 percent of 2,561 sanitation problems have been fixed, and more than 3,500 outdoor signboards have been removed.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A new-energy sanitation vehicle stops outside the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Zhu Dongxing, a sanitation worker, was busy cleaning streets near the CIIE venue on Tuesday afternoon. His duty includes flushing more than 10 roads around the center.

It is the fifth time he is working at the expo, doing the 5am-5pm shift these days.

"This year we take an even more refined approach to ensure that the most non-obvious corners are fully cleared," he said. "The smallest trash is carefully collected.

"Our team has been expanded with more than 10 extra members this year to guarantee a good environment for the expo."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Zhu Dongxing, a sanitation worker, busy at work on Tuesday

﻿
﻿
