Openness, innovation, inclusiveness hailed at laureates' forum

The sixth World Laureates Forum has attracted more than 300 scientists to Shanghai, under the theme of "Science Leads Transformation".
Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Li Qian.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The sixth World Laureates Forum opens in Shanghai.

The sixth World Laureates Forum has opened in Shanghai.

The three-day top-tier science fair, under the theme of "Science Leads Transformation", raised the curtains on its newly built permanent site in the Lingang Special Area on Monday.

In his opening speech, Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining said openness, innovation, and inclusiveness had become the most significant characteristics of Shanghai, and he was looking forward to deepening mutual trust and enhancing international cooperation in science and technology.

Wan Gang, president of China Association for Science and Technology, said science and technology cannot advance without cooperation. Especially, young scientists at home and from abroad should enhance their exchanges.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

More than 300 scientists from 25 nations and regions attend the forum.

Roger Kornberg, chairman of the World Laureates Association, said the forum has grown beyond an annual forum.

It was one of a kind, incredible, and international, and witnesses the participation of leading scientists of all disciplines, he said, describing it as a "beacon of hope in difficult times".

This year, more than 300 scientists from 25 nations and regions attended the forum, including 27 Nobel laureates, making it the biggest attendance of prominent scientists in offline sessions since the conference's beginning in 2018.

A "HUB" was introduced as a new part of the forum to provide young scientists with a platform for discussing ideas and presenting results.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A lecture is given as a "HUB" event.

﻿
