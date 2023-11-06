﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Mayor meets Cuban Prime Minister to strengthen bilateral cooperation

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  14:17 UTC+8, 2023-11-06       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz, and his delegation on Sunday.
﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  14:17 UTC+8, 2023-11-06       0
Shanghai Mayor meets Cuban Prime Minister to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng shakes hands with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz, and his delegation on Sunday.

On behalf of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, Gong warmly welcomed Prime Minister Marrero and his delegation to the city to attend the 6th China International Import Expo.

Gong stated that Shanghai is an important bridge for friendly exchanges between China and Cuba, with established friendly exchange relationships with Santiago and Havana provinces. These exchanges have been productive, and the city is currently deepening its "Five Centers" construction in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning.

Shanghai is accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis of world influence. Gong expressed the hope that under the strategic guidance of the heads of state of both countries, they can take the opportunity of building the Belt and Road Initiative to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Cuba.

Cuba has abundant resources and great development potential, and is known as the "Pearl of the Caribbean." Shanghai hopes to strengthen industrial and economic cooperation with Cuba in areas, such as information and communication, hotel and tourism, biopharmaceuticals, and renewable energy.

In addition, Shanghai warmly welcomes Cuban companies to use the platform of the Import Expo to bring more products and services to Shanghai and China. The mayor also encouraged Shanghai enterprises to trade and invest in Cuba and more Shanghai tourists to visit Cuba and experience its unique charm.

Marrero stated that Cuba has participated in the Import Expo for six consecutive years, and hoped that more Cuban companies can participate and strengthen cooperation with Chinese companies. Cuba attaches great importance to its relationship with China and is willing to develop friendly exchanges in various fields.

The development model of Shanghai has been very successful and has created many "firsts." Cuba hopes to cooperate with Shanghai in areas such as tourism, biotechnology, and renewable energy, and to enhance exchanges in attracting foreign investment and developing small and medium-sized enterprises.

Cuba is a land full of opportunities with a superior geographic location. Cuban authorities welcome more Shanghai enterprises to explore opportunities in Cuba and Chinese tourists to visit Cuba and experience its unique charm.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
China International Import Expo
Belt and Road Initiative
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     