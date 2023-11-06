Shanghai Mayor meets Cuban Prime Minister to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz, and his delegation on Sunday.

On behalf of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, Gong warmly welcomed Prime Minister Marrero and his delegation to the city to attend the 6th China International Import Expo.

Gong stated that Shanghai is an important bridge for friendly exchanges between China and Cuba, with established friendly exchange relationships with Santiago and Havana provinces. These exchanges have been productive, and the city is currently deepening its "Five Centers" construction in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning.

Shanghai is accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis of world influence. Gong expressed the hope that under the strategic guidance of the heads of state of both countries, they can take the opportunity of building the Belt and Road Initiative to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Cuba.

Cuba has abundant resources and great development potential, and is known as the "Pearl of the Caribbean." Shanghai hopes to strengthen industrial and economic cooperation with Cuba in areas, such as information and communication, hotel and tourism, biopharmaceuticals, and renewable energy.

In addition, Shanghai warmly welcomes Cuban companies to use the platform of the Import Expo to bring more products and services to Shanghai and China. The mayor also encouraged Shanghai enterprises to trade and invest in Cuba and more Shanghai tourists to visit Cuba and experience its unique charm.

Marrero stated that Cuba has participated in the Import Expo for six consecutive years, and hoped that more Cuban companies can participate and strengthen cooperation with Chinese companies. Cuba attaches great importance to its relationship with China and is willing to develop friendly exchanges in various fields.

The development model of Shanghai has been very successful and has created many "firsts." Cuba hopes to cooperate with Shanghai in areas such as tourism, biotechnology, and renewable energy, and to enhance exchanges in attracting foreign investment and developing small and medium-sized enterprises.

Cuba is a land full of opportunities with a superior geographic location. Cuban authorities welcome more Shanghai enterprises to explore opportunities in Cuba and Chinese tourists to visit Cuba and experience its unique charm.





