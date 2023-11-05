﻿
News / Metro

Eighty livestreaming health programs launched

﻿ Cai Wenjun
  19:24 UTC+8, 2023-11-05       0
A total of 80 livestreaming programs on health promotion and education will be launched at the 6th China International Import Expo, the Shanghai Health Commission and Shanghai United Media Group have announced.

Top medical experts, health officials, industry insiders and pharmaceutical company representatives will talk about health policy, disease prevention and information on new medicines and technologies.

The livestreaming programs will focus on topics like public health, healthy aging, infection disease prevention and control, hospital development, medical innovation, and scientific promotion for female health, curved spine in minors, chronic disease and Alzheimer's disease.

Local health officials will also appear on the programs for patient-centered and disease prevention-centered medical models, the improvement of community-based health abilities and introduction of international high-end medical resources to provide a comprehensive showcase of the local health system.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
