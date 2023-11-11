Turkish expatriates gives thanks with blood donation

Turkish people living in Shanghai donated blood at the Shanghai Blood Center on Saturday afternoon to express support for the city and showcase Sino-Turkey friendship.

Emre Kisioglu, China Representative of the World Turkish Business Council, said Chinese people gave strong support and aid during the powerful earthquake in Turkey early this year. The blood donation event was an expression of their gratitude.

"Blood donation is not only an event but also a relay of life," he said. "We want to call more people's awareness and involvement to help people who need blood due to accident and diseases through this event."

Ahmet Faruk Isik, who is studying at the Shanghai International Studies University and one of the organizers of the event, said he donated blood 10 yeas ago in Shanghai and he felt honored and happy in organizing the event this time.

"I am so proud to donate blood with my fellow countrymen here," he said. "I don't know which patient can receive my blood while the feeling of helping other people and bringing hope to a patient is so good. I hope the Turkish blood donation event can continue in the future."