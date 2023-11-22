Everything you need to get in the festive spirit

Get ready to immerse yourself in the most magical and festive experiences this holiday season! City News Service has handpicked the best Christmas markets and events for you.

In just over a week's time, we will enter the month of December, commonly associated with the celebration of Christmas.

Have you made arrangements for the installation of a Christmas tree? Decked your house with festive decorations or planned any social activities? City News Service has compiled a list of local Christmas markets and events for you to choose from.

1. Disney Winter Frostival

If you like Frozen or want a magical Christmas, don't miss the Disney Winter Fantasy Snow Festival.

Every night, the winter magic transforms Mickey Avenue into a winter wonderland with an exquisite flurry of snowflakes and music from Frozen 2.

Duffy and Friends lead the Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade, with Mickey and Friends scattered throughout the procession.

Take a look at Nick and Judy riding a snowmobile through Zootopia's Tundratown, Belle and Beast playing in the snow, the Incredibles celebrating a festive wintertime party in the city, and Elsa, Anna, and Olaf reveling in Arendelle's wintery enchantment.

Wintery settings for the Enchanted Storybook Castle and Gardens of Imagination are created with amazing projections, stunning lights, and intriguing music. The beloved Snowies make their Castle Projection debut, with their frozen fluffiness designed to melt guests' hearts.

The Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade's Queens, Princesses, and Princes will also make appearances on a regular basis to wish you a merry winter.

The adorable Disney Friends will dress up for winter and carry seasonal goodies.

Date: Nov 10-Feb 24, 2024

Venue: Shanghai Disney Resort

Address: 310 Huangzhao Rd, Chuansha New Town, Pudong New Area

2. Laowaijie Christmas Festival

Laowaijie Christmas Festival will be a vibrant celebration with restaurants, bars, vendors, street performers, and musicians taking part.

The festival aims to bring together the expat community, who miss their Christmas traditions and festivities. Come and enjoy 3 days of Christmas festive vibe with live performances, music by Shanghai's top DJs, snow show, bouncing castle and table football game.

Entry is free and pet-friendly, with live entertainment throughout the day. On-site food and beverages will be available.

Date: Dec 1-3, 6pm-10pm on Friday, 1pm-10pm on Saturday and Sunday

Venue: Laowaijie

Address: No. 30, Lane 3338 Hongmei Rd, near Hongxu Rd, Minhang district

3. German Christkindlmarkt on the Bund

The German Christmas Market returns to the Bund this year, bringing the joyful ambiance of a classic German market to Yuanmingyuan Road and the square near the Rockbund and Peninsula Hotel.

The idyllic spot between the old Union Cathedral and the Shanghai skyline is perfect for a romantic Christmas market.

Aside from authentic German sausages by Zeitgeist, there will be a variety of other delectable German dishes available, like Chilean-style Churrascos by La Picá Chilena, juicy BBQ Sticks, exquisite Tacos by Tacolicious, Raclette Cheese, French fries by Royal Patat, and much more.

The German Christmas Market will have over 40 wooden kiosks selling a range of goods and snacks. Discover exquisite hand-made candles, fascinating scents, sumptuous cashmere scarves, eco-friendly products, Christmas ornaments and decorations, stunning jewelry, elegant carpets, and more.

A large Christmas tree with lights and ornaments will welcome you. Stop by the Santa Hut for a picture with Santa Claus to share your Christmas joy with loved ones!

Date: Nov 22-Dec 24, 3pm-10pm on Wednesday to Friday, 12pm- 10pm on Saturday and Sunday, close on Monday and Tuesday

Venue: The Bund

Address: Yuanmingyuan Rd, Beijing Rd E.

Admission: 30 yuan (pre-sale ticket); 40 yuan (door ticket)

(Children under 1.3 meters can enter for free)

4. LEONYN Medieval Christmas Market

The Leonyn Medieval Christmas Fair will transport you to a bygone age of medieval celebrations in the historic city of Bordeaux, France.

A mythical whiskey known as Le Leonyn existed in the heart of the Bordeaux region. A small group of alchemists created this extraordinary elixir using a highly guarded recipe.

Every year, when the first snowflakes fall, a Christmas fair springs to life, attracting not only locals but also alchemists from all around.



The same festive spirit can now be felt in Shanghai, with medieval tents, old coats, and a variety of food and drinks on offer. The exhibitors will dress in medieval garb.



There will be booths that will take visitors to the medieval past. Guests can also dress up in period costumes at the "Costume and Dress-Up Booth."



With bilingual storytellers, seminars, and a bouncy castle, the fair will be an exciting opportunity for children to immerse themselves in the enchanting medieval world.



The Christmas tree will deliver medieval gifts every weekend.



Date: Dec 1-24, 5pm-10pm on every Friday, 1pm-10pm on every Saturday and Sunday

Venue: MOHO Mall

Address: 936 Shaanxi Rd N., Jing'an District

Admission: 35 yuan (door tikect)

5.The 17th Christkindlmarkt by BLN

Mark your calendars for the 17th Christkindlmarkt by BLN Restaurants Caterings at Paulaner North Bund.

Every year, Germany hosts more than 2,500 Christmas markets, filling the city streets with the pleasant aroma of mulled wine.

Brass bands play joyous music, allowing people to sway with ease, while gingerbread men, cotton candy, and waffles add to the sweetness of the markets.



People in Shanghai can now immerse themselves in the Christmas spirit by strolling around a real Christkindlmarkt at Paulaner North Bund while enjoying panoramic views from the restaurant's roof top.



Date: Dec 14-25, 3pm-10pm on Thursday and Friday, 11am-10pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday



Venue: Paulaner Wirtshaus

Address: 500 Dongdaming Rd, Hongkou District

Admission: 50 yuan (Tickets can be redeemed for food and beverages in the market)

Free entry for kids up to the age of 10

6.The Hub Mall Light and Shadow Market

The 4th Light and Shadow Market will create a hamlet of Christmas cabins that will transport you to a tiny town in Northern Europe.

New light fixtures will be installed to allow visitors to take selfies with a beautiful Christmas backdrop.

Snacks such as German sausage, hotdogs, Spanish churros, and ice cream will be served alongside a variety of Christmas crafts and other artworks.



Date: Nov 25 - Jan 1, 12pm - 9pm on Thursday to Sunday and holidays



Venue: The Hub Mall

Address: 688 Shenchang Rd, Minhang District

7. Jing'an Kerry Center

The South Plaza of Jing'an Kerry Center boasts a 20-meter-tall Christmas tree with "Santa Claus giving away gifts."

From December 2, the plaza will host the "Fantastic Gingerbread Town" Christmas market with a parade and live band.

Booths selling snacks, desserts, jewelry, fragrance, and brands from home and abroad will exhibit their goodies at the market.



The shopping complex has a giant "gingerbread house," with ribbon and candy cane decorations, where customers can take selfies and share on social media to win gifts.

Date: Nov 10-Jan 1



Address: 1515 Nanjing Rd W., Jing'an District

8. The Bund Finance Center

The Christmas season has begun at the Bund Finance Center, with a 15-meter-tall Christmas tree lighting up the Bund.

In the evening, visitors can enjoy jazz performances and a Christmas light show. Visitors can follow in Santa Claus' footsteps and enjoy tap dancing and magic performances at the BFC's outdoor plaza. Following the starlight, baroque-style blossom patterns spread across BFC, creating a charming fairytale world beside the Christmas tree and Christmas cottage.

The weekend market on Fengjing Road is being transformed into a starlit Christmas corridor, combining the traditional Christmas experience with food and wine. During the holiday season, Santa Claus will also visit the BFC Christmas Market, connecting with guests and delivering a memorable holiday experience.



Date: Nov 18-Jan 3



Venue: The Bund Finance Center

Address: 600 Zhongshan Rd No.2, Huangpu District

9. Commune Market

The Holiday Commune Market will be held at the Weave in downtown Xuhui District for two weekends.

Expect Christmas music and songs, delightful food, specialty cocktails, and hot mulled wine, as well as a selection of original designer crafts, accessories, jewelry, gifts, toys, live performances, and much more.

Since 2015, the Commune Market has been Shanghai's original designer market. Entry is free.



Restaurants at THE WEAVE Square will be open till midnight.



Date: Nov 25-Dec 3, 12pm-备9pm on Saturday, 11am-8pm on Sunday



Venue: The Weave

Address: 277 Wuxing Rd near Jianguo Rd W., Xuhui District