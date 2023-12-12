News / Metro

3 young women detained for throwing water at singer at Shanghai airport

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  16:41 UTC+8, 2023-12-12       0
An investigation found the women had argued with the singer at an airport outside Shanghai and the gate of a performance venue in Shanghai over the last weekend, police said.
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  16:41 UTC+8, 2023-12-12       0

Three young women have been detained for throwing water on a singer at Shanghai Pudong airport, city police said on Tuesday.

The singer reported to the police that the trio splashed water on him deliberately in the waiting hall of the airport on Monday morning.

An investigation found the women, who had been fans of the 20-year-old Zhang Xingte, had argued with him at an airport in another city and the gate of a performance venue in Shanghai over the weekend, the police said.

It said that the women learned about the travel arrangements of the star in an online fan base and decided to track and film the star without his approval.

Two of them were 17 years old and the other was 21, police said.

The trio shared a video and a picture of their offending behavior on China's X-like (formerly known as Twitter) social media site Weibo. Shanghai Daily noticed that their accounts have been muted by Weibo.

3 young women detained for throwing water at singer at Shanghai airport

One of the fans posted a photo of their behavior on Weibo.

The police said the behavior of such fans may have negative impacts on public safety, such as blocking passageways, or causing a stampede and conflict.

Qian Peng, a lawyer with Fadedongheng Law Firm, told Shanghai Daily that the behavior of the fans may have infringed upon Zhang's right of reputation.

The singer's team said on Weibo that they were communicating with their lawyer.

A lawyer's statement published by the team on Weibo on Monday alleged the fans also called Zhang's family and colleagues at night and insulted them by text messages. They also put a tracking locator in a letter for Zhang, according to the statement.

On Tuesday, the singer called on fans to adore a star rationally on Weibo, saying that "the best distance between us is the stage."

3 young women detained for throwing water at singer at Shanghai airport

The lawyer's statement published by Zhang's team on Weibo

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
Weibo
Twitter
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     