3 young women detained for throwing water at singer at Shanghai airport

An investigation found the women had argued with the singer at an airport outside Shanghai and the gate of a performance venue in Shanghai over the last weekend, police said.

Three young women have been detained for throwing water on a singer at Shanghai Pudong airport, city police said on Tuesday.

The singer reported to the police that the trio splashed water on him deliberately in the waiting hall of the airport on Monday morning.

An investigation found the women, who had been fans of the 20-year-old Zhang Xingte, had argued with him at an airport in another city and the gate of a performance venue in Shanghai over the weekend, the police said.

It said that the women learned about the travel arrangements of the star in an online fan base and decided to track and film the star without his approval.



Two of them were 17 years old and the other was 21, police said.

The trio shared a video and a picture of their offending behavior on China's X-like (formerly known as Twitter) social media site Weibo. Shanghai Daily noticed that their accounts have been muted by Weibo.

The police said the behavior of such fans may have negative impacts on public safety, such as blocking passageways, or causing a stampede and conflict.



Qian Peng, a lawyer with Fadedongheng Law Firm, told Shanghai Daily that the behavior of the fans may have infringed upon Zhang's right of reputation.



The singer's team said on Weibo that they were communicating with their lawyer.



A lawyer's statement published by the team on Weibo on Monday alleged the fans also called Zhang's family and colleagues at night and insulted them by text messages. They also put a tracking locator in a letter for Zhang, according to the statement.



On Tuesday, the singer called on fans to adore a star rationally on Weibo, saying that "the best distance between us is the stage."

