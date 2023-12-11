News / Metro

Home pathogen testing available in Shanghai

  20:32 UTC+8, 2023-12-11
The WeChat miniprogram and smartphone apps now allow patients in Shanghai to schedule pathogen testing at home.
Patients in Shanghai can schedule pathogen testing services at home by using the WeChat miniprogram or smartphone apps.

The 69 yuan (US$9.7) test kit on the Meituan app can detect 12 types of common respiratory virus and pathogens, which is already rolled out for residents in selected areas such as the Pudong New Area and Baoshan District.

Users who order online will receive the kit at their doorstep and later delivered to testing institutes. The results of the tests can be accessed online, saving the trouble of visiting hospitals.

Adenoviruses, pneumococcus bacteria, mycoplasma bacteria, and respiratory syncytial viruses are among the common respiratory viruses and germs covered by the tests.

Ti Gong

Home delivery kit and testing service cost 99 yuan (US$13.9), but a 69-yuan discount is available for new customers.

In some areas, people may have to wait longer to place orders, depending on service availability. But there are plans to expand coverage to more areas of the city.

Meituan launched similar services in Beijing and Guangzhou last week.

Medical professionals recommend early respiratory virus detection and avoiding long hospital lines, especially in children's specialized hospitals, due to increased respiratory sickness during the winter.

Ti Gong

Follow the online instructions and wait for the staff to deliver and pick up the kits.

Ti Gong

Source: SHINE
