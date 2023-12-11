Follow Alex and explore China's new permanent residence ID card for foreigners

What are the differences between the "Five Star Card" and the previous version? How is the application process? And, how do people like the new card? Let's check out the video.

The new version of the Permanent Residence Identity Card for Foreigners of the People's Republic of China was officially issued nationwide early this month. Alex talked to some expats who received their new-version permanent resident ID card from the local Exit-Entry Administration Bureau on December 1.

What are the differences between the Five Star Card and the previous version? How is the application process? And, how do people like the new card? Let's check out the video.