Hear their inaudible dreams

  12:43 UTC+8, 2023-12-12       0
This is the story of a hearing-impaired barista, who is also an ordinary girl pursuing her dream in Shanghai.
This is the story of a hearing-impaired barista, who is also an ordinary girl pursuing her dream in Shanghai.

Almost everyone will instinctively overlook the feeling of "hearing." When a person loses the ability to "hear," they face not just a quiet world but also the thorns of society.

Zhuzhu, 29, is from a rural family in Yongcheng, Henan Province. A medical accident at birth nearly rendered her deaf. Despite living in poverty, she never gave up hope and always approached difficulties and setbacks with a bright and optimistic attitude.

However, due to her hearing handicap, she encountered repeated rejections in her job hunt after graduation and remained unemployed for a long time.

"I can do what others can do." Zhuzhu decided in 2019 to travel alone to Shanghai, the dream city for working-class people. Due to its inclusiveness and openness, the city treats every "special" individual equally.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
