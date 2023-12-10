News / Metro

Alliance to boost rural aesthetic education unveiled in Baoshan

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  08:40 UTC+8, 2023-12-11       0
A rural aesthetic education program was launched in Shanghai's suburban Baoshan District on Saturday aimed at revitalizing rural areas through the integration of art and culture.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  08:40 UTC+8, 2023-12-11       0
Alliance to boost rural aesthetic education unveiled in Baoshan
Ti Gong

Representatives from leading domestic art colleges sign up to establish the "China Rural Aesthetic Education Alliance," in Luojing Town of Shanghai's suburban Baoshan District on Saturday.

A rural aesthetic education program was launched in Shanghai's suburban Baoshan District on Saturday aimed at revitalizing rural areas through the integration of art and culture.

The program, a collaboration between Baoshan's Luojing Town, Shanghai University's Academy of Fine Arts and the Shanghai Institute for Urban Renewal and Sustainable Development, hopes to contribute to China's broader rural revitalization initiatives, the district government said.

As a key part of the program, the "China Rural Aesthetic Education Alliance," formed by various national art universities, was officially unveiled in the town. It seeks to employ artistic and educational resources to enhance the cultural and aesthetic landscape of rural communities.

The 2023 Shanghai Science, Innovation, Art and Urban Academic Festival was also held. It focused on integrating art and science in rural settings to foster a harmonious urban-rural cultural relationship.

Alliance to boost rural aesthetic education unveiled in Baoshan
Ti Gong

The 2023 Shanghai Science, Innovation, Art and Urban Academic Festival was also held in Luojing Town.

"The establishment of the alliance will enhance the role of national art universities in rural revitalization," said Wang Xiaolin, deputy Party secretary of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, a member of the newly unveiled alliance.

"The alliance can also balance aesthetic education between urban and rural areas and create a platform for cooperation in rural aesthetic education," she added.

Jin Jiangbo, executive dean of the academy, said the alliance will promote traditional rural culture, strengthen social recognition of rural aesthetic education, and integrate resources from member institutions to explore new paths and models for rural development.

Jin called on participating universities to work together to use the power of art to enhance rural ecology, economy, talent attraction, governance and development.

The initial members of the alliance include prominent art and technology institutions across China, such as the Central Academy of Fine Arts, the China Academy of Art and the Academy of Arts & Design of Tsinghua University.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     