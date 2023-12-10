News / Metro

Greatest Love under the Blue Sky charity opens

The traditional year-end charity month in Shanghai opened over the weekend in Changning District.
Ti Gong

The opening ceremony.

The traditional year-end charity month in Shanghai opened over the weekend in Changning District, with donations and the release of charity programs in the coming year.

"Greatest Love under the Blue Sky," in its 30th version, will last 43 days with a warm flow of love and charitable endeavors. A total of 356 charitable activities are planned.

During the opening ceremony, donations ranging between 500,000 (US$6,977) and 6 million yuan from charity foundations, enterprises and temples flooded in. The fund will be used to support programs on elderly citizens and other needy people.

A new round of charity programs to be implemented in 2024 in Changning District was released at the same time.

Ti Gong

Donations are pledged.

These will include vocational training for nursing staff at senior homes, a three-year plan to help children in plight in Yunnan Province, free haircut services for bedridden seniors, congenital heart disease screening and treatment of poor children in Yunnan and Qinghai provinces, and a program to fulfill the micro wishes of express delivery and sanitation workers with financial difficulties.

During the charity month, a micro-film festival will be staged and there will also be charity bazaars, New Year concerts and auctions, according to the Shanghai Charity Foundation.

